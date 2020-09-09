Bajaj Auto has increased the price of its BS6-compliant Dominar 250 motorbike for the first time since its launch in India in March. Following the price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 4,090, and now carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.64 lakh. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a naked-street look and draws power from a 248.8cc, single-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Bajaj Dominar 250: At a glance

The Bajaj Dominar 250 sits on a beam type perimeter frame and offers a sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, dual-tone body colors, and twin exhaust pipes. The two-wheeler runs on blacked-out alloy wheels, offers an all-LED lighting setup, and houses a fully-digital instrument console. It has a kerb weight of 180kg and a fuel tank with a 13-liter capacity.

Internals Power and performance

The Bajaj Dominar 250 draws power from a BS6-compliant 248.8cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine based on the one in KTM 250 Duke. It makes 26.6hp of power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 23.5Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch. The two-wheeler can sprint from 0-100km/h in 10.5 seconds and offers a top-speed of 132km/h.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Dominar 250 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?