Last updated on Sep 09, 2020, 07:40 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Bajaj Auto has increased the price of its BS6-compliant Dominar 250 motorbike for the first time since its launch in India in March.
Following the price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 4,090, and now carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.64 lakh.
As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a naked-street look and draws power from a 248.8cc, single-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
The Bajaj Dominar 250 sits on a beam type perimeter frame and offers a sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, dual-tone body colors, and twin exhaust pipes.
The two-wheeler runs on blacked-out alloy wheels, offers an all-LED lighting setup, and houses a fully-digital instrument console.
It has a kerb weight of 180kg and a fuel tank with a 13-liter capacity.
The Bajaj Dominar 250 draws power from a BS6-compliant 248.8cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine based on the one in KTM 250 Duke. It makes 26.6hp of power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 23.5Nm at 6,500rpm.
The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch.
The two-wheeler can sprint from 0-100km/h in 10.5 seconds and offers a top-speed of 132km/h.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Dominar 250 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads.
Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Following a price-hike of Rs. 4,090, the BS6-compliant Bajaj Dominar 250 now carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.64 lakh. Separately, the price of the Dominar 400 has also been increased by Rs. 1,507, and it now costs Rs. 1.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).
