Last updated on Sep 09, 2020, 08:00 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
If you were planning to buy the new Volkswagen T-Roc, you might have to wait for a while or look elsewhere. The German automaker has stopped accepting bookings for the SUV since all the units in the current batch have been sold out.
To recall, the T-Roc was launched in India in March and it was imported via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route.
The Volkswagen T-Roc has an eye-catching front fascia, featuring a sleek grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and silver-colored faux skid plates. For lighting, it gets LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and LED tail lamps.
On the sides, the crossover is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and chrome garnish around the windows.
The Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 147hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 7-speed DSG gearbox as standard.
The Volkswagen T-Roc offers a premium 5-seater dual-tone cabin with ventilated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV also houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Auto CarPlay.
For safety, it provides six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.
The Volkswagen T-Roc was brought to India via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route. However, the company has not announced if it will import more units into the country. As for the pocket-pinch, it carries a price-tag of Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
