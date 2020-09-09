If you were planning to buy the new Volkswagen T-Roc, you might have to wait for a while or look elsewhere. The German automaker has stopped accepting bookings for the SUV since all the units in the current batch have been sold out. To recall, the T-Roc was launched in India in March and it was imported via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route.

Exterior Volkswagen T-Roc: At a glance

The Volkswagen T-Roc has an eye-catching front fascia, featuring a sleek grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and silver-colored faux skid plates. For lighting, it gets LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and LED tail lamps. On the sides, the crossover is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and chrome garnish around the windows.

Information Power and performance

The Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 147hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 7-speed DSG gearbox as standard.

Interior A peek inside the cabin

The Volkswagen T-Roc offers a premium 5-seater dual-tone cabin with ventilated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV also houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Auto CarPlay. For safety, it provides six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.

Information What about the pricing?