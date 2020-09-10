Kia Motors has announced benefits worth up to Rs. 2.1 lakh on its Carnival MPV in India, making it the first car in the company's Indian line-up to come with such offers. The benefits are valid throughout September and can be availed in the form of exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, maintenance package, and entertainment bundles. Moreover, attractive financing schemes are also being offered.

Information A detailed look at the benefits

Kia Carnival comes with a Rs. 80,000 exchange bonus, a free 3-year/unlimited-kilometer maintenance package worth Rs. 48,000, and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 46,000. The car's Premium and Prestige trims are available with a free rear-seat entertainment package worth Rs. 36,560, while the top-end Limousine variant gets it as standard. Together, these offers add up to a little more than Rs. 2.1 lakh.

Details Financing schemes offered on the Kia Carnival

Additionally, the company is offering three different financing offers. The first one lets the customers to pay the EMIs 90 days after the purchase. Then, there is a Low EMI scheme with installments starting from Rs. 767/month for the first 6 months of the tenure. Buyers can also opt for a flexible EMI option wherein they can pay 50% less EMI for the first 3 months of every year.

Exteriors 2020 Kia Carnival: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Kia Carnival features a slightly-sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, and sleek adjustable headlamps. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. The car has a wheelbase of 3,060mm, a length of 5,115mm, and a boot space of 540-liters.

Information Power and performance

Kia Carnival draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that makes 200hp of maximum power and 440Nm torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The car also has an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-rated mileage figure of 13.9km/liter.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Kia Carnival has a spacious 7/8/9-seater cabin with adjustable, ventilated leather seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The MPV packs an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake, engine immobilizer, and crash sensors.

Information What about the pricing?