Last updated on Sep 10, 2020, 01:42 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In a bid to boost its revenues, German automaker Volkswagen has increased the prices of its Polo hatchback, Vento sedan, and Tiguan Allspace SUV in India.
While the first two carry a price-tag of Rs. 5.87 lakh and Rs. 8.93 lakh, respectively, the third one is priced at Rs. 33.24 lakh on our shores.
Here are more details.
The Volkswagen Polo flaunts a chrome-finished grille with honeycomb patterns, trapezoidal air dams, sleek headlights, auto-dimming IRVM, and sporty alloy wheels.
Inside, there is a five-seater cabin with a centrally-aligned touchscreen infotainment console and twin airbags.
It gets two BS6-compliant petrol engine options- a 1.0-liter MPI naturally-aspirated mill which makes 75hp/95Nm, and a 1.0-liter TSI turbocharged unit that generates 108hp/175Nm.
The Volkswagen Vento sports a cascading grille, designer alloy wheels, and LED headlights with DRLs.
The sedan has a five-seater cabin with a cooled glovebox, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and four airbags.
It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI engine that makes 108hp and 175Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission gearbox.
The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has an elongated look, featuring a sleek grille, trapezoidal air dams, 18-inch alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup.
The SUV gets a seven-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI engine that comes paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and makes 187hp/320Nm.
Following the price-revision, Volkswagen Polo starts at Rs. 5.87 lakh for the base-end Trendline model and goes up to Rs. 9.67 lakh for the top-spec GT (AT) trim.
Meanwhile, the Vento begins at Rs. 8.93 lakh for the entry-level Trendline variant and goes up to Rs. 12.99 lakh for the range-topping Highline Plus (AT) model.
Finally, the Tiguan Allspace now costs Rs. 33.24 lakh.
