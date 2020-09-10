In a bid to boost its revenues, German automaker Volkswagen has increased the prices of its Polo hatchback, Vento sedan, and Tiguan Allspace SUV in India. While the first two carry a price-tag of Rs. 5.87 lakh and Rs. 8.93 lakh, respectively, the third one is priced at Rs. 33.24 lakh on our shores. Here are more details.

Car #1 Volkswagen Polo: The affordable hatchback

The Volkswagen Polo flaunts a chrome-finished grille with honeycomb patterns, trapezoidal air dams, sleek headlights, auto-dimming IRVM, and sporty alloy wheels. Inside, there is a five-seater cabin with a centrally-aligned touchscreen infotainment console and twin airbags. It gets two BS6-compliant petrol engine options- a 1.0-liter MPI naturally-aspirated mill which makes 75hp/95Nm, and a 1.0-liter TSI turbocharged unit that generates 108hp/175Nm.

Car #2 Volkswagen Vento: The all-rounder sedan

The Volkswagen Vento sports a cascading grille, designer alloy wheels, and LED headlights with DRLs. The sedan has a five-seater cabin with a cooled glovebox, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and four airbags. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI engine that makes 108hp and 175Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission gearbox.

Car #3 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace: The flagship SUV

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has an elongated look, featuring a sleek grille, trapezoidal air dams, 18-inch alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup. The SUV gets a seven-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI engine that comes paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and makes 187hp/320Nm.

Pricing What about the pricing?