American automaker Ford is planning to launch its Endeavour Sport SUV in India soon. In the latest development, the vehicle has been spotted at a dealership yard in an all-black shade. As per the spy shots, the car will sport a glossy black body paint, which will complement its blacked-out exterior elements such as the grille, bumper insert, and alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Ford Endeavour Sport: At a glance

The Ford Endeavour Sport will have an eye-catching design, featuring a blacked-out grille, updated bumpers, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, alloy wheels, B-pillars, ORVMs, and side-steppers. It is likely to have a length of 4,903mm, and a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

Information Power and performance

The Ford Endeavour Sport will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine that makes 168hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated to a 10-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Ford Endeavour Sport should have a 7-seater cabin, featuring upholstery with 'Sport' badging, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV will pack an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Ford's SYNC3, and FordPass connected car technology. For safety, there will be multiple airbags, and a rear parking camera with auto park assist.

Information What about the pricing?