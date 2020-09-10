Last updated on Sep 10, 2020, 02:35 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
American automaker Ford is planning to launch its Endeavour Sport SUV in India soon.
In the latest development, the vehicle has been spotted at a dealership yard in an all-black shade.
As per the spy shots, the car will sport a glossy black body paint, which will complement its blacked-out exterior elements such as the grille, bumper insert, and alloy wheels.
Here's our roundup.
The Ford Endeavour Sport will have an eye-catching design, featuring a blacked-out grille, updated bumpers, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, alloy wheels, B-pillars, ORVMs, and side-steppers.
It is likely to have a length of 4,903mm, and a wheelbase of 2,850mm.
The Ford Endeavour Sport will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine that makes 168hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated to a 10-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Ford Endeavour Sport should have a 7-seater cabin, featuring upholstery with 'Sport' badging, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV will pack an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Ford's SYNC3, and FordPass connected car technology.
For safety, there will be multiple airbags, and a rear parking camera with auto park assist.
No details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Ford Endeavour Sport in India are available as of now. However, it should carry a premium over the standard model which falls in the Rs. 29.99-34.45 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
