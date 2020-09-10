In a bid to boost its sales, Mahindra & Mahindra is offering lucrative benefits on select SUVs in India like the KUV100 NXT, Marazzo, Scorpio, and Alturas G4. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange offers, corporate discounts, and other offers. Notably, they are valid throughout the entire month of September. Here are more details.

Car #1 Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Price starts at Rs. 5.54 lakh

KUV100 NXT gets a cash discount worth up to Rs. 11,770, an exchange offer, corporate discount worth up to Rs. 20,000, and Rs. 4,000 respectively, and offers up to Rs. 5,000. The SUV features a sleek grille, projector headlamps, and alloy wheels. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 82hp/115Nm. Inside, there is a touchscreen infotainment system and twin airbags.

Car #2 Mahindra Marazzo: Price begins at Rs. 11.25 lakh

Marazzo comes with a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 6,000 respectively, along with other offers up to Rs. 5,000. The car has projector headlights and 16/17-inch alloy wheels. It runs on a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel/turbo-petrol mill engine that makes 123hp/300Nm and 163hp/280Nm respectively. There are 7/8 seats and an infotainment console.

Car #3 Mahindra Scorpio: Priced upwards of Rs. 12.40 lakh

Scorpio is offered with a cash discount, exchange offer, and corporate offer of up to Rs. 20,000, Rs. 25,000, and Rs. 5,000 respectively, along with discounts of up to Rs. 10,000. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that makes 140hp/320Nm. The SUV has 17-inch alloy wheels and projector headlamps. Further, there is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and dual airbags.

Car #4 Mahindra Alturas G4: Price starts at Rs. 28.73 lakh