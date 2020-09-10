Triumph Motorcycles India has finally launched its Rocket 3 R-based touring-friendly cruiser, the Rocket 3 GT on our shores. As for the highlights, the motorbike comes with 50 new accessories, four riding modes, two color options, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 2,500cc, in-line three-cylinder engine that comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Here are more details.

Design Triumph Rocket 3 GT: At a glance

The Rocket 3 GT sports an old-school cruiser design, featuring pulled-back handlebars, a stepped-up seat, and rounded LED headlights. The motorcycle has forward-mounted rider footpegs with horizontal adjustability and a backrest for the pillion rider. It also offers a full-color TFT instrument console with Triumph TFT Connectivity System (optional), and accessories like integrated GoPro control, tire pressure monitoring system, and turn-by-turn navigation.

Information Power and performance

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT draws power from a BS6-compliant 2,500cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine that generates 165hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 221Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

Triumph Rocket 3 GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ride-by-wire, inertial measurement unit (IMU)-powered cornering ABS, traction, cruise control, keyless ignition, and hill hold system. It also gets four riding modes- Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider Configurable. Suspension duties are handled by 47mm inverted Showa forks on the front side and a piggyback reservoir on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?