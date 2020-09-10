Hero MotoCorp has launched the BS6-compliant version of its Maestro Edge 110 scooter in India. To recall, the two-wheeler was listed on the company's website a week ago, and it had started accepting registrations for the test rides then. As for the highlights, the vehicle is offered in six colors, two variants, and draws power from a 110cc single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110: At a glance

The Hero Maestro Edge 110 has an eye-catching design, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, an always-on halogen headlight, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The two-wheeler gets a digital-analog instrument console, an external fuel-filler cap, a side-stand indicator, a USB charging port, a combination lock, and a service reminder facility. The scooter has a kerb weight of 112kg and a 5-liter fuel tank.

Internals Power and performance

The 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 is powered by a BS6-compliant 110cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 8hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.75Nm at 5,500rpm. The motor comes paired to a CVT gearbox. The scooter also gets Xsens technology which has improved its acceleration and fuel-efficiency.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with an integrated braking system for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the two-wheeler are managed by a telescopic shock absorber on the front side and a spring-loaded hydraulic damper on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?