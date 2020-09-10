British automaker MG Motor is planning to launch the facelifted ZS (petrol) SUV in India, in the coming days. In the latest development, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spotted testing on the roads. As per the spy shot, it will have angular headlights, refreshed bumpers, and designer alloy wheels. To recall, it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Exteriors MG ZS (petrol): At a glance

Looks-wise, the MG ZS (petrol) will be slightly different from the ZS EV. It will feature a sloping roofline, a chrome-lined black grille, a muscular bonnet, new bumpers, a huge air dam, and sleek projector headlamps. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and eye-catching alloy wheels. As for dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,585mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MG ZS (petrol) will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV will pack a digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. There will be six airbags, ABS with EBD, tire pressure monitor, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera for safety.

Engine Power and performance

The MG ZS should get three BS6-compliant petrol engine options- 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated; 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged, and 1.3-liter turbocharged. The first one makes 106hp of maximum power and 141Nm of peak torque. The second one generates a maximum power of 111hp and a peak torque of 160Nm. Finally, the third one produces 125/163hp and 230Nm of peak torque depending on the state of tune.

Information What about the pricing?