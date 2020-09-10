The image of a production-ready model of the Husqvarna Norden 901 adventure tourer, shown at an investor presentation by parent company Pierer Mobility, has been leaked. As per the image, the upcoming two-wheeler will look identical to the concept version, showcased at the EICMA 2019, featuring mirrors, a double-sided swingarm, a bash plate, and a suspension setup handled by WP. Here's our roundup.

Design Husqvarna Norden 901: At a glance

The Husqvarna Norden 901 will be based on the KTM 890 Duke R, and have an off-road-friendly design, sporting a sloping fuel tank, a slightly stepped-up seat, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, and a raised transparent windshield. The adventure tourer will pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, a rounded headlamp, handguards, and spoked wheels wrapped in tires suitable for off-roading.

Information Power and performance

The Husqvarna Norden 901 will be powered by a 889cc, parallel-twin engine but its power figures are not known. For reference, in the KTM bike, which sports the same engine, the mill makes 119.34hp and 99Nm. Further, it comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Husqvarna Norden 901 is expected to come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the premium adventure tourer should be managed by fully-adjustable, split-function Apex forks from WP.

Information What about the pricing?