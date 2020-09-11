Toyota is expected to launch its Urban Cruiser SUV in India this month. In the latest development, the company has announced a special maintenance package termed 'Respect Package' for the four-wheeler. Under this, customers who book the car prior to launch can avail a no-cost periodic maintenance for up to 2 years/20,000 km, whichever is earlier. The bookings for the vehicle are already open.

Exteriors Here's a look at the Toyota Urban Cruiser

Urban Cruiser will have a sporty look, featuring a chrome-covered dual-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, huge air dams, and a silver-colored skid plate. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. There will be LED projector headlamps and LED fog lamps for lighting. Moreover, it will get six monotone and three dual-tone colors.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Toyota Urban Cruiser will have a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, dual-tone brown upholstery, push-button start/stop, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. For the safety of the passengers, it will offer two airbags, a parking camera, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and ABS with EBD. The SUV will also sport a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch 'Smart Playcast' touchscreen infotainment panel.

Engine Power and performance

Toyota Urban Cruiser will be powered by a Maruti Suzuki-sourced BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 103hp and 138Nm torque. The mill will come mated to a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic torque-converter gearbox. The automatic variant will also pack a Lithium-ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to provide features like regenerative braking, idle start-stop, and torque assist.

Information What about the pricing?