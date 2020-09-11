Czech automaker Skoda has announced that the automatic model of its Rapid sedan will be launched in India, virtually on September 17. As for the highlights, the car will draw power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, paired to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Moreover, it will deliver a mileage of 16.24km/liter. Its bookings are already open, and deliveries should commence from September 18.

Exteriors Skoda Rapid (automatic): At a glance

The Skoda Rapid (automatic) will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with vertical slats, a wide trapezoidal air vent, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. On the sides, the premium vehicle will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, body-colored door handles, and dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. Moreover, the compact sedan will get an all-LED setup for lighting.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Skoda Rapid (automatic) will get a five-seater cabin, featuring adjustable leather seats, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. There will be twin airbags, engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors, for the safety of passengers. The vehicle will also pack an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, offering support for the latest connectivity options.

Engine Power and performance

The Skoda Rapid (automatic) will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes a maximum power of 110hp and a peak torque of 175Nm. Meanwhile, transmission duties on the sedan will be handled by a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The premium vehicle will also offer an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-rated fuel-efficiency of 16.24km/liter. In comparison, the manual model delivers 18.97km/liter.

