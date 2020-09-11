Images of a production-ready model of the QJMotor SRT 500, which might be rebranded as the 2021 Benelli TRK 502X adventure tourer in Europe and India, have been leaked. As per the images, the motorbike will be sleeker than the current-generation TRK 502X, have an all-LED lighting setup, and sport a different front fascia. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Benelli TRK 502X: At a glance

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502X will offer an off-road-friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank with 'beak' extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, and a tall transparent windscreen. The bike will get a revamped headlight cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, handguards with aluminum bracing, and spoked/alloy wheels. It will also have a digital instrument console and eye-catching body graphics.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502X is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 500cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, engine coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of 48hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 46Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Benelli TRK 502X will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the adventure tourer should be managed by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a hydraulic mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?