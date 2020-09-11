To commemorate its 100th anniversary, Suzuki has unveiled a limited-run model of its flagship sports bike, called the GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition.

The premium motorcycle takes inspiration from the company's MotoGP Ecstar GSX-RR model and the Grand Prix two-wheelers of the 1960s.

It is offered in a blue and silver shade, but its production is limited to just 100 units.

Here are more details.