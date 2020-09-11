Last updated on Sep 11, 2020, 07:44 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
To commemorate its 100th anniversary, Suzuki has unveiled a limited-run model of its flagship sports bike, called the GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition.
The premium motorcycle takes inspiration from the company's MotoGP Ecstar GSX-RR model and the Grand Prix two-wheelers of the 1960s.
It is offered in a blue and silver shade, but its production is limited to just 100 units.
Here are more details.
The Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition sits on a twin-spar aluminum frame and offers a fully-faired design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, a split-headlamp setup, and eye-catching body graphics.
The sports bike packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup.
It also has a kerb weight of 203kg and runs on blacked-out alloy wheels.
The Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition draws power from a 999cc in-line, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill can generate a maximum power of 199hp at 13,200rpm and a peak torque of 117.6Nm at 10,800rpm.
The Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with riding aids like quickshifter, lean-angle sensitive ABS, launch control, traction control modes, and autoblipper.
Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by 43mm Showa balance free front (BFF) forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The limited-run Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition carries a price-tag of around Rs. 16 lakh in India, excluding the import duties and taxes. However, it is unclear if the sports bike would make its way to our shores.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.