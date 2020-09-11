Last updated on Sep 11, 2020, 08:26 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
PIERER Mobility AG has confirmed that the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401, and Svartpilen 401 motorbikes will be launched in India this year.
The bikes are already available in the overseas markets and are being manufactured at Bajaj's factory in Pune.
As for the highlights, these motorcycles get wire-spoke wheels, a full-LED lighting setup, and draw power from a BS6-compliant 373cc engine.
Both the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401 sit on a trellis frame, and offer an off-road-friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and a tire hugger-mounted rear number plate.
The bikes also get an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, and wire-spoked wheels.
While the Vitpilen is a café-racer motorcycle, the latter is essentially a scrambler-style model.
Both the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401 draw power from a BS6-compliant 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, that makes 43hp of power and 37Nm of torque. The mill comes paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch.
To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads.
Meanwhile, suspension duties on the two motorcycles are managed by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 2.80 lakh, while the Svartpilen 401 should be priced around Rs. 3 lakh. These motorcycles will be sold via KTM dealerships across the country.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.