PIERER Mobility AG has confirmed that the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401, and Svartpilen 401 motorbikes will be launched in India this year. The bikes are already available in the overseas markets and are being manufactured at Bajaj's factory in Pune. As for the highlights, these motorcycles get wire-spoke wheels, a full-LED lighting setup, and draw power from a BS6-compliant 373cc engine.

Design Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401: At a glance

Both the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401 sit on a trellis frame, and offer an off-road-friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and a tire hugger-mounted rear number plate. The bikes also get an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, and wire-spoked wheels. While the Vitpilen is a café-racer motorcycle, the latter is essentially a scrambler-style model.

Information Power and performance

Both the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401 draw power from a BS6-compliant 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, that makes 43hp of power and 37Nm of torque. The mill comes paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the two motorcycles are managed by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?