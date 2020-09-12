South Korean automaker Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis has unveiled the facelifted version of its entry-level sedan, the G70. It comes with a bunch of design tweaks and an updated cabin with a new infotainment console. However, details regarding the mechanical changes are yet to be announced. The refreshed G70 is slated to go on sale in South Korea in October. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Genesis G70 (facelift): At a glance

The facelifted Genesis G70 borrows its styling cues from the G80 sedan. It features a large hexagonal mesh grille, an elegant sloping rooflline, a sculpted bonnet, LED quad-headlight strips, and sharp-looking character lines that run the entire length of the car. It also gets blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, chrome-finished exhaust pipes, diffuser-style rear bumper, and two LED strips on either side serving as taillights.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The updated Genesis G70 offers a revamped cabin that resembles a "fighter jet cockpit." It has a plush dual-tone dashboard with brushed aluminum accents, leather upholstery, a sunroof, a head-up display, and automatic climate control. The sedan sports a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has a wireless charger, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree camera system.

Engine Power and performance

The engine specifications of the facelifted Genesis G70 are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. For reference, the outgoing model is offered in three engine choices: a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol that makes 252hp, a 370hp, 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol, and a 2.2-liter diesel that produces 202hp. Transmission duties on the sedan are handled by an 8-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?