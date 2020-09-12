BMW Motorrad is working to launch the BS6-compliant iterations of its G 310 R and G 310 GS motorbikes in India later this month. In the latest development, the company has announced a new affordable payment scheme for the upcoming motorcycles. As part of the offer, customers will be able to buy the G 310 duo at EMIs starting at just Rs. 4,500.

Design 2020 BMW G 310 R and GS: At a glance

Both the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will have a tubular frame and an off-road friendly design. They will feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, and attractive body graphics. The twins will also offer an all-LED setup for lighting, a fully-digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, golden-colored forks, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will draw power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 34hp of power and 27Nm of torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are likely to come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bikes will be handled by inverted forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?