Last updated on Sep 12, 2020, 02:38 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
BMW Motorrad is working to launch the BS6-compliant iterations of its G 310 R and G 310 GS motorbikes in India later this month.
In the latest development, the company has announced a new affordable payment scheme for the upcoming motorcycles. As part of the offer, customers will be able to buy the G 310 duo at EMIs starting at just Rs. 4,500.
Both the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will have a tubular frame and an off-road friendly design. They will feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, and attractive body graphics.
The twins will also offer an all-LED setup for lighting, a fully-digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, golden-colored forks, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will draw power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 34hp of power and 27Nm of torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are likely to come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bikes will be handled by inverted forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.
The BS6-compliant BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be launched in India later this month. They are expected to carry some premium over the outgoing models, which are priced at Rs. 2.99 lakh and Rs. 3.49 lakh, respectively.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.