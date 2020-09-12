Hyundai is gearing up to introduce a new Corporate edition of its premium hatchback, the GRAND i10 NIOS, in India. In the latest development, some marketing images have leaked online, revealing the key features of the upcoming model. It will be based on the Magna variant and come with a new touchscreen console, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and an air purifier. Here's our roundup.

Like the standard GRAND i10 NIOS, the Corporate trim will feature a blacked-out hexagonal grille, trapezoidal air dams, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. On the sides, the hatchback will get body-colored B-pillars, 15-inch 'Gun Metal' wheels, and electronically folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. The rear section will include LED tail lamps and a 'Corporate' badge.

The Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate variant will be offered with two engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol unit and a 1.2-liter diesel mill. The former generates 82hp/114Nm while the latter makes 74hp/190Nm. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

The Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate variant will offer a dual-tone cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, an air purifier with gesture control and HEPA filter, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also sport a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the hatchback will provide dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and a speed alert system.

