Last updated on Sep 13, 2020, 04:38 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In an attempt to boost its sales, South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 on the petrol model of its Elantra sedan this month, while the diesel variant is up for grabs with discounts of up to Rs. 30,000.
To recall, the facelifted car was launched in India last year and sports an updated design.
Here are more details.
The Hyundai Elantra has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a cascading chrome-finished grille, and updated front and rear bumpers.
On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
For lighting, it gets LED headlights with DRLs, and a wraparound LED taillight. It has a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 167mm.
Hyundai Elantra has a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring ventilated front seats, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control.
The sedan packs a 4.2-inch MID with a colored display and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and BlueLink.
For safety, there are six airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.
The Hyundai Elantra gets two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter petrol, and a 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel engine.
The former makes 152hp of maximum power and 192Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the diesel mill generates a maximum power of 112hp and a peak torque of 250Nm.
Both mills come paired to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
In India, the Hyundai Elantra sedan starts at Rs. 17.6 lakh for the base-end VTVT SX (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 20.65 lakh for the top-spec CRDi SX Option AT (diesel) trim.
