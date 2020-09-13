Mahindra & Mahindra will launch its much-anticipated 2020 Thar SUV in India on October 2. In the latest development, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spotted. As per the images, it will sport a seven-slat grille akin to the original Thar. However, apart from the grille, the four-wheeler will look similar to the model revealed on August 15. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will retain the shape and design elements of its predecessor, offering a blacked-out seven-slat grille, square-shaped windows, and rounded headlights. The off-roader SUV will come with a factory-fitted hardtop or an optional soft-top. Further, thanks to the addition of LED taillights, DRLs, blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, the car will have a refreshed appearance.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Thar will offer a spacious cabin, featuring dual-tone sporty front seats, blacked-out dashboard, reclinable rear seats, roof-mounted speakers, and automatic climate control. The SUV will get dual airbags, rear parking sensors, hill assist, and ABS with ESP, for the safety of passengers. It will pack a TFT Multi-Information Display and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo petrol and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine. The former makes 148hp/320Nm, while the latter generates 128hp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the off-roader SUV will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Information What about the pricing?