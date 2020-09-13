In a bid to boost its sales this festive season, Nissan has announced benefits and discounts on its mid-sized SUV KICKS in India. These offers can be availed in the form of exchange schemes, loyalty bonuses, and corporate discounts on all the variants and engine-gearbox combinations of the car, throughout the month of September. Here are more details.

Information Here's a look at the offers

Nissan KICKS is available with exchange offers of up to Rs. 45,000, Rs. 10,000 worth loyalty benefits and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 10,000. Customers who book the car prior to September 15, can avail of additional benefits worth Rs. 15,000.

Exteriors Nissan KICKS: At a glance

The Nissan KICKS offers a sporty look, featuring a chrome-finished cascading grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, silver-colored skid plates, and sleek LED headlamps. The SUV has an excellent side-profile, boasting silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,673mm and a ground clearance of 210mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Nissan KICKS offers a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. For passengers' safety, the SUV comes with features like twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera. It packs an 8-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and NissanConnect connected car technology.

Engine Power and performance

The Nissan KICKS is available with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol and a 1.5-liter petrol engine. The former comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox and makes 156hp of maximum power and 254Nm of peak torque. The latter is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and puts out 106hp of maximum power and 142Nm of peak torque.

Information What about the pricing?