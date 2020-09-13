Last updated on Sep 13, 2020, 06:26 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byMudit Dube
Tata Motors-owned Land Rover has unveiled the first-ever plug-in hybrid variant of the Defender SUV.
It looks exactly like the Defender 90 variant but offers a longer wheelbase, a roomier cabin, increased boot space, and a 404hp hybrid powertrain.
The new Defender comes in a P400e plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) variant and will go on sale in 2021.
Here's our roundup.
The Land Rover Defender P400e comes with a boxier silhouette, featuring a minimalist grill, a muscular bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering, all-LED lighting setup, and a dual-tone paintwork.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs and B-pillars, squared-off wheel arches, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.
The rear section features a rear-mounted spare wheel, a flat trunk gate, and square-shaped lights.
The Land Rover Defender P400e offers 5- or 6-seater interiors with an all-black cabin, leather seats, and premium wood trims around the center tunnel. It gets three-zone climate control, tinted windows, and a four-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV sports a fully-digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features, and multiple airbags.
The Land Rover Defender P400e is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that comes mated to an electric motor. The setup generates a combined power of 404hp and a peak torque of 650Nm.
Meanwhile, the hybrid 4x4 powertrain allows the SUV to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and clock a top-speed of 209km/h. It also has a massive towing capacity of 3,000kg.
The pricing details of the Land Rover Defender P400e remain undisclosed as of now. However, it will go on sale in the global markets in 2021.
In India, the automaker had introduced the short wheelbase Defender 90 and the long wheelbase 5-door Defender 110 models earlier this year. They are priced in the range of Rs. 69.99-86.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.