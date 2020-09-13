Tata Motors-owned Land Rover has unveiled the first-ever plug-in hybrid variant of the Defender SUV. It looks exactly like the Defender 90 variant but offers a longer wheelbase, a roomier cabin, increased boot space, and a 404hp hybrid powertrain. The new Defender comes in a P400e plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) variant and will go on sale in 2021. Here's our roundup.

Styling Land Rover Defender P400e: At a glance

The Land Rover Defender P400e comes with a boxier silhouette, featuring a minimalist grill, a muscular bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering, all-LED lighting setup, and a dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs and B-pillars, squared-off wheel arches, and sporty-looking alloy wheels. The rear section features a rear-mounted spare wheel, a flat trunk gate, and square-shaped lights.

Comfort Inside the cabin

The Land Rover Defender P400e offers 5- or 6-seater interiors with an all-black cabin, leather seats, and premium wood trims around the center tunnel. It gets three-zone climate control, tinted windows, and a four-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV sports a fully-digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features, and multiple airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The Land Rover Defender P400e is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that comes mated to an electric motor. The setup generates a combined power of 404hp and a peak torque of 650Nm. Meanwhile, the hybrid 4x4 powertrain allows the SUV to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and clock a top-speed of 209km/h. It also has a massive towing capacity of 3,000kg.

Pocket-pinch Pricing and availability