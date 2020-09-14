-
14 Sep 2020
BMW R18 to be launched in India on September 19
Written byDwaipayan RoyAuto
-
BMW Motorrad will launch its premium cruiser motorcycle, the R18, in India on September 19, as per a Bikewale report. It will come in two variants: Blacked-out and First Edition.
As for the highlights, it will sport a design inspired by the 1965 BMW R5, and draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,802cc boxer-twin engine.
Notably, its bookings had commenced back in April this year.
-
-
Design
Here's a look at the BMW R18
-
The BMW R18 will sit on a double-cradle steel frame and offer an old-school cruiser design inspired by the 1965 R5, featuring a similar-looking fuel tank, swingarm, and an exposed shaft-drive.
The motorbike will pack an analog instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting.
Its retro look will be accentuated by a rounded headlamp, spoked wheels, wide handlebars, and a chrome-finished exhaust pipe.
-
Features
Exclusive features of First Edition variant
-
As mentioned earlier, BMW R18 will be up for grabs in a blacked-out model and a First Edition variant.
The First Edition model will sport additional chrome elements, white pinstripes, an exclusive Blackstorm metallic paint job, a seat badge with a 'First Edition' clasp, and a copper-lettered tank emblem.
It will also get a hill-start assist feature, cornering headlights, and heated grips, among others.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The BMW R18 cruiser motorcycle will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,802cc boxer-twin engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a shaft drive. The mill will make 91hp of maximum power and 157Nm of peak torque.
-
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
-
To ensure the rider's safety, the BMW R18 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, and stability control. It will also get three riding modes: Rain, Roll, and Rock.
Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorbike will be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In India, the BMW R18 is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the cruiser motorcycle will go against rivals like Ducati Diavel 1260 and Triumph Rocket 3 GT.