BMW Motorrad will launch its premium cruiser motorcycle, the R18, in India on September 19, as per a Bikewale report. It will come in two variants: Blacked-out and First Edition. As for the highlights, it will sport a design inspired by the 1965 BMW R5, and draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,802cc boxer-twin engine. Notably, its bookings had commenced back in April this year.

Design Here's a look at the BMW R18

The BMW R18 will sit on a double-cradle steel frame and offer an old-school cruiser design inspired by the 1965 R5, featuring a similar-looking fuel tank, swingarm, and an exposed shaft-drive. The motorbike will pack an analog instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. Its retro look will be accentuated by a rounded headlamp, spoked wheels, wide handlebars, and a chrome-finished exhaust pipe.

Features Exclusive features of First Edition variant

As mentioned earlier, BMW R18 will be up for grabs in a blacked-out model and a First Edition variant. The First Edition model will sport additional chrome elements, white pinstripes, an exclusive Blackstorm metallic paint job, a seat badge with a 'First Edition' clasp, and a copper-lettered tank emblem. It will also get a hill-start assist feature, cornering headlights, and heated grips, among others.

Information Power and performance

The BMW R18 cruiser motorcycle will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,802cc boxer-twin engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a shaft drive. The mill will make 91hp of maximum power and 157Nm of peak torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the BMW R18 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, and stability control. It will also get three riding modes: Rain, Roll, and Rock. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorbike will be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?