Last updated on Sep 14, 2020, 11:17 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Italian automaker Ducati is expected to launch its premium adventure tourer, the Multistrada V4 at the Ducati World Premiere, and it should be up for grabs in the USA by January next year.
Now, in a new development, spy images of the motorbike have surfaced, revealing its design, and key features such as raised windshield and spoked wheels.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 will come in a single variant, replacing the Multistrada 1260 and its off-road-friendly Enduro trim.
The bike will offer an aggressive semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, an adjustable windshield, and spoked wheels wrapped in rugged tires.
It will also get a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting.
The 2021 Multistrada V4 will draw power from a V4, liquid-cooled engine whose power figures are not known at the moment. For reference, the Multistrada 1260 is powered by a 1,262cc mill which generates 155.8hp of power and 129.5Nm of torque.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 should come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, suspension duties on the premium adventure tourer should be handled by a fully-adjustable setup by Öhlins.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 in India will be revealed at the Ducati World Premiere. However, going by the pricing of the Multistrada 1260, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 18 lakh.
Once launched, it will take on the rivals like BMW R 1250 GS and the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R.
