Italian automaker Ducati is expected to launch its premium adventure tourer, the Multistrada V4 at the Ducati World Premiere, and it should be up for grabs in the USA by January next year. Now, in a new development, spy images of the motorbike have surfaced, revealing its design, and key features such as raised windshield and spoked wheels. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4: At a glance

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 will come in a single variant, replacing the Multistrada 1260 and its off-road-friendly Enduro trim. The bike will offer an aggressive semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, an adjustable windshield, and spoked wheels wrapped in rugged tires. It will also get a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Multistrada V4 will draw power from a V4, liquid-cooled engine whose power figures are not known at the moment. For reference, the Multistrada 1260 is powered by a 1,262cc mill which generates 155.8hp of power and 129.5Nm of torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 should come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the premium adventure tourer should be handled by a fully-adjustable setup by Öhlins.

Pricing What about the pricing?