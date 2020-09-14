Chennai-based Royal Enfield is planning to unveil its Meteor 350 motorcycle in India by the end of this month.

In the latest development, complete specifications of the two-wheeler have been leaked online. It will get seven color options, and three variants- Fireball, Stellar, and top-end Supernova.

Moreover, it will offer a Tripper Navigation unit, and will be powered by a BS6-compliant 349cc air-cooled engine.