Last updated on Sep 14, 2020, 12:16 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Chennai-based Royal Enfield is planning to unveil its Meteor 350 motorcycle in India by the end of this month.
In the latest development, complete specifications of the two-wheeler have been leaked online. It will get seven color options, and three variants- Fireball, Stellar, and top-end Supernova.
Moreover, it will offer a Tripper Navigation unit, and will be powered by a BS6-compliant 349cc air-cooled engine.
Meteor 350 will sport a bobber-styled retro look, featuring forward-set footpegs, raised handlebars, rounded halogen headlight, and a 15-liter fuel tank.
It will get a twin-pod cluster, comprising an analog speedometer, and a Bluetooth-enabled GPS facility named Tripper Navigation.
The Fireball model will sport blacked-out parts, Stellar will get chrome hints, and the Supernova variant will flaunt a dual-tone paint job and a windshield.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that will generate 20.2hp of maximum power at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The mill should be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle will be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and 6-step adjustable shockers on the rear end.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 should be available for sale in India by the end of September. As far as its pricing is concerned, the cruiser motorcycle is expected to carry a tag between Rs. 1.6-1.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.