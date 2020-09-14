Expanding its portfolio of motorbikes in Malaysia, Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its much-anticipated 2020 MT-25 model. The quarter-liter naked roadster is available in two color options and boasts of features like a digital instrument console, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a 250cc, parallel-twin, DOHC engine. Here are more details.

Design 2020 Yamaha MT-25: At a glance

The 2020 Yamaha MT-25 sits on a tubular diamond frame and offers a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, an engine cowl, and dual-tone body color. The bike gets an all-LED lighting setup, a fully-digital instrument console, and split-style alloy wheels. Moreover, it comes in two color options- Ice Fluo and Yamaha Blu.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Yamaha MT-25 draws power from a 250cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, DOHC engine which makes 35hp of maximum power at 12,000rpm and 23.6Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Yamaha MT-25 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the naked roadster are handled by KYB inverted forks on the front side and a preloaded-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?