Japanese automaker Honda is planning to launch the facelifted version of its HR-V crossover in its home country soon. It should also make its way to India next year. In the latest development, a highly camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads. As per the spy shots, it will sport a refreshed grille, lighting setup, and rear windshield.

Exteriors 2021 Honda HR-V: At a glance

The 2021 Honda HR-V will have a bolder design than the outgoing model, and sport a new front fascia, featuring an elevated hexagonal grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, the crossover will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, thick cladding, and designer alloy wheels. The rear side will exhibit a steeply tapering windscreen and new taillamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the 2021 Honda HR-V. However, it is likely to get a revamped 5-seater cabin with an updated dashboard, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. It should pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, there should be multiple airbags and features like lane-keeping assist.

Engine Power and performance

The HR-V is expected to get quite a few engine options, including a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine found on the Thai-specific City which makes 120.3hp/200Nm. If the vehicle makes its way to India, it would also sport a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter i-DTEC diesel mill which generates 99hp/200Nm in the City. The mills should come paired to a 5/6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?