Porsche is expected to launch the new-generation version of its 911 GT3 RS model in 2022. In the latest update, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spotted testing on the roads. As per the spy shots, the sports car will feature many design updates including an aggressive front bumper, a massive rear diffuser, and centrally mounted twin-tip exhausts.

Exteriors New-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS: At a glance

The new-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS will offer an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, an aggressive front bumper with a large splitter, twin air vents on the hood, and oval-shaped headlights. On the rear side, there will be a huge wing, a giant diffuser, and centrally-placed twin-tip exhaust pipes. It will also get fender-mounted air dams and designer blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS is expected to draw power from a 4.0-liter, six-cylinder petrol engine mated to a PDK gearbox. The mill is likely to generate power in excess of 500hp, and a peak torque of around 460Nm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known regarding the interiors of the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS. However, going by the specifications of the discontinued model, it should have a 4-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The car should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety features should also be retained.

Information What about the pricing?