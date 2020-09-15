Ducati is expected to unveil its new-generation Monster 821 motorbike alongside the Multistrada V4 by the end of this year; the former should make its way to India by late-2021. In the latest development, renders of the Monster have been leaked. It will sit on an alloy frame, sport a muscular fuel tank, and ride on eye-catching alloy wheels among others. Here's our roundup.

The 2021 Ducati Monster 821 will sit on a lightweight alloy frame and offer an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and upward-bent stubby twin exhaust pipes. For lighting, the bike should get a halogen headlamp with LED DRLs and a LED taillight. It should also pack a digital instrument console, and run on refreshed designer alloy wheels.

The 2021 Ducati Monster 821 should draw power from an 821cc engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill will generate a maximum power of 107.2hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 86Nm at 7,750rpm.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Ducati Monster 821 should come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorcycle should be managed by 43mm USD forks on the front side, and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

