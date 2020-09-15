Following its global debut in late-2019, Ferrari has now launched its much-anticipated Roma sports car in India, Autocar reported. The bookings for the vehicle are open at the company's Delhi and Mumbai dealerships, but the deliveries will commence next year. As for the highlights, it has an eye-catching design, packs an award-winning 3.9-liter V8 engine, and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

Exteriors Ferrari Roma: At a glance

The Ferrari Roma features a sloping roofline, a sleek blacked-out grille, a short boot, a lengthy bonnet, and slim LED headlights with integrated DRLs. On the rear end of the car, there is a quad-exhaust setup, a tailgate with a built-in electronic spoiler, and four taillights embedded within the body. Further, it has a wheelbase of 2,670mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Ferrari Roma packs a luxurious 4-seater cabin with rear seats apt only for children, a dashboard which cocoons the driver and the front-seat passenger, and a steering wheel with touch capacitive buttons. The vehicle packs a curved 16-inch instrument cluster, and a centrally-mounted 8.4-inch tablet-style touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options. All standard safety features including multiple airbags are also present.

Engine Power and performance

The Ferrari Roma draws power from a 3.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, that makes 620hp of maximum power and 760Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired to an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox first seen on the SF90 Stradale, for handling transmission duties. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds and offers a top-speed of 320km/h.

Information What about the pricing?