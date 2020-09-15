Ahead of its launch in India, Italian two-wheeler maker Aprilia has teased its SXR 160 maxi-scooter in a new image. As per the teaser, the two-wheeler will make its debut on our shores soon. The silhouette of the front fascia, the lighting setup, and the windscreen's design are also clearly visible. To recall, the vehicle was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Design Aprilia SXR 160: At a glance

The Aprilia SXR 160 will have an eye-catching look, featuring the company's signature headlamp setup with LED DRLs mounted on the apron, a flat-type seat, a black flyscreen, and wide handlebars. The scooter will pack a fully-digital instrument console, illuminated under-seat storage, and a USB charging port. It will get a large tinted windshield and will run on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Aprilia SXR 160 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 160.03cc single-cylinder engine, also found on the SR 160. The mill makes 10.85hp of maximum power and 11.6Nm of peak torque. It should come paired to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia SXR 160 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the maxi-scooter will be managed by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?