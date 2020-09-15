Tata Motors has trademarked a name called 'Timero' which will reportedly be the moniker of its production-ready micro SUV, HBX (erstwhile name).

The four-wheeler was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and will be launched in India next year.

It will be based on the 'Agile Light Flexible Advanced' (ALFA) platform and draw power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine.

Here are more details.