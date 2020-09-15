Last updated on Sep 15, 2020, 05:18 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors has trademarked a name called 'Timero' which will reportedly be the moniker of its production-ready micro SUV, HBX (erstwhile name).
The four-wheeler was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and will be launched in India next year.
It will be based on the 'Agile Light Flexible Advanced' (ALFA) platform and draw power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine.
Here are more details.
The Tata Timero will have a sporty look, featuring a thick single slat grille flanked by LED DRLs on both the sides, a bumper with headlights and fog lamps mounted on it, and wide faux skid plates.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, cladding, blacked-out B-pillars, and alloy wheels wrapped in rugged tires.
The Tata Timero is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that generates 84.4hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill should come paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The Tata Timero is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with an engine-start-stop button, square-shaped AC vents, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV will pack a 7-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of passengers, there will be dual-front airbags, a speed alert system, ABS with EBD, and a reversing camera.
In India, the Tata Timero micro SUV is expected to sport a price-tag of around Rs. 5 lakh. Once launched, the vehicle will take on rivals like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault KWID.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.