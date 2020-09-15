Last updated on Sep 15, 2020, 07:38 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it will launch its Urban Cruiser SUV in India on September 23.
The pre-bookings for the car are already open, and customers who purchase the car prior to its launch will receive special benefits.
The four-wheeler will notably be available in three variants, offer a host of features, and will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine.
The Urban Cruiser will have an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-finished grille, large air dams, a sculpted bonnet, and a silvered skid plate.
The SUV will get LED projector headlights and fog lamps for lighting. Further, it will be available in six monotone and three dual-tone colors.
On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Toyota Urban Cruiser will have a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone dark brown upholstery, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, rain-sensing wipers, and a steering wheel with cruise control.
The four-wheeler will offer a 7-inch 'Smart Playcast' touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
There will be two airbags, ABS with EBD, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a parking camera, for passengers' safety.
Toyota Urban Cruiser will draw power from a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-sourced BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 103hp power, and 138Nm torque. The mill will be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic torque-converter gearbox.
The automatic model will also pack a Lithium-ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to provide features like idle start-stop, regenerative braking, and torque assist.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be up for grabs in Premium, Mid, and High variants, and should sport a price-tag of around Rs. 9 lakh. Once unveiled, it will go against rivals like Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon.
