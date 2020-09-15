Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it will launch its Urban Cruiser SUV in India on September 23. The pre-bookings for the car are already open, and customers who purchase the car prior to its launch will receive special benefits. The four-wheeler will notably be available in three variants, offer a host of features, and will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine.

The Urban Cruiser will have an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-finished grille, large air dams, a sculpted bonnet, and a silvered skid plate. The SUV will get LED projector headlights and fog lamps for lighting. Further, it will be available in six monotone and three dual-tone colors. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Toyota Urban Cruiser will have a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone dark brown upholstery, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, rain-sensing wipers, and a steering wheel with cruise control. The four-wheeler will offer a 7-inch 'Smart Playcast' touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. There will be two airbags, ABS with EBD, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a parking camera, for passengers' safety.

Toyota Urban Cruiser will draw power from a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-sourced BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 103hp power, and 138Nm torque. The mill will be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic torque-converter gearbox. The automatic model will also pack a Lithium-ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to provide features like idle start-stop, regenerative braking, and torque assist.

