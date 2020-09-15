Last updated on Sep 15, 2020, 07:55 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its BS6-compliant Bullet 350 motorbike in India. The two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 2,756, and it now starts at Rs. 1.27 lakh.
As for the highlights of the motorcycle, it is offered in three variants, packs a halogen headlamp, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder engine.
Here are more details.
The BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 sits on a single downtube frame and offers an old-school cruiser design, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a slightly stepped-up seat, a rounded headlamp, and a chromed exhaust pipe.
The motorbike packs an analog instrument console and a halogen headlight. It also gets wire-spoked alloy wheels.
It has a kerb weight of 191kg and a 13.5-liter fuel tank.
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 19.1hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 28Nm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the rider's safety, the BS6-compliant Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for smooth handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties are managed by telescopic forks on the front side and 5-step adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.
Following the price-revision of Rs. 2,756, the base-end X model of the Bullet 350 costs Rs. 1.27 lakh, the middle-spec Black variant is priced at Rs. 1.33 lakh, and finally, the range-topping ES (electric start) version costs Rs. 1.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
