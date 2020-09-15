Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its BS6-compliant Bullet 350 motorbike in India. The two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 2,756, and it now starts at Rs. 1.27 lakh.

As for the highlights of the motorcycle, it is offered in three variants, packs a halogen headlamp, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder engine.

Here are more details.