In a bid to improve its revenue, Chennai-based Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its BS6-compliant Himalayan, Classic 350, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650 motorbikes. While the Himalayan has become costlier by Rs. 1,837, the price of Classic has increased by Rs. 1,838, and the 650 series has witnessed an increase to the tune of Rs. 1,837. Here are more details.

Bike #1 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price starts at Rs. 1.61 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits on a single downtube frame and offers a naked-street design, featuring a rounded headlamp, and alloy wheels. The bike is powered by a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 19.1hp power at 5,250rpm and 28Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. For passengers' safety, it gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #2 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price starts at Rs. 1.91 lakh

The Royal Enfield Himalayan sits on a split cradle frame and offers a rounded headlight and spoked wheels wrapped in off-road friendly tires. The motorcycle draws power from a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 24.5hp of power and 32Nm torque. There are disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for ensuring the safety of the passengers.

Bike #3 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Priced upwards of Rs. 2.66 lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is built on a tubular, double-cradle frame, and offers a naked street look, featuring a bulbous headlamp, and alloy wheels as optional. The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for passengers' safety. It runs on a BS6-compliant 648cc air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power/torque of 46.9hp/52Nm.

Bike #4 RE Continental GT 650: Priced at Rs. 2.9 lakh