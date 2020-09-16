Expanding its range of hatchbacks in India, Hyundai has launched a new Corporate variant of the GRAND i10 NIOS. It is based on the Magna trim and comes with a bunch of extra features like a new touchscreen console, electrically-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and an air purifier that is exclusive to this variant. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate edition: At a glance

The GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate trim features a blacked-out hexagonal grille, trapezoidal air dams, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and halogen headlights. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, electrically-folding ORVMs with turn indicators, and 15-inch 'gunmetal' wheels. The rear section gets LED tail lamps and a 'Corporate' badge to set it apart from the other trims.

Information Power and performance

The Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate edition is offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol unit that generates 83hp/114Nm and a 1.2-liter U2 diesel motor that makes 75hp/190Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic gearbox (with petrol engine).

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate variant offers a dual-tone cabin with 'anti-bacterial and anti-fungal' fabric upholstery, an air purifier with HEPA filter, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also houses a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, the hatchback provides dual airbags, EBD, ABS, and a speed alert system.

