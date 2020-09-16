Jaguar has unveiled the facelifted version of the Jaguar F-Pace. The flagship SUV comes with tweaked exteriors, a revamped cabin with hi-tech features, and as many as six engine choices including a new P400e plug-in hybrid powertrain. The updated model is set to go on sale in the global market later this year. Here's our roundup.

Styling Jaguar F-Pace (facelift): At a glance

The facelifted Jaguar F-Pace features a large blacked-out diamond-mesh grille, new bumpers, Jaguar emblem on the front fenders, sleek LED headlights, and a muscular bonnet with pronounced character lines. On the sides, it has diamond-cut alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and roof rails. The rear section features a roof spoiler, wrap-around LED tail lamps, and chrome-finished exhaust tips.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The updated Jaguar F-Pace offers a more premium and spacious cabin with a triple-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a cabin air ionizer, and a new gear selector. It also sports a new 11.4-inch 'Pivi Pro' touchscreen infotainment system that offers support for the latest connectivity options and can receive over-the-air updates.

Engine Power and performance

The facelifted F-Pace is offered in six engine options including three mild-hybrid diesel motors, one mild-hybrid petrol unit that is available in two states of tune, and an all-new plug-in hybrid powertrain. The plug-in variant packs a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 143hp electric motor. The setup comes mated to a 17.1kWh battery pack and produces 404hp/640Nm.

Information What about the pricing?