Last updated on Sep 16, 2020, 04:59 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Jaguar has unveiled the facelifted version of the Jaguar F-Pace. The flagship SUV comes with tweaked exteriors, a revamped cabin with hi-tech features, and as many as six engine choices including a new P400e plug-in hybrid powertrain.
The updated model is set to go on sale in the global market later this year.
Here's our roundup.
The facelifted Jaguar F-Pace features a large blacked-out diamond-mesh grille, new bumpers, Jaguar emblem on the front fenders, sleek LED headlights, and a muscular bonnet with pronounced character lines.
On the sides, it has diamond-cut alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and roof rails. The rear section features a roof spoiler, wrap-around LED tail lamps, and chrome-finished exhaust tips.
The updated Jaguar F-Pace offers a more premium and spacious cabin with a triple-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a cabin air ionizer, and a new gear selector.
It also sports a new 11.4-inch 'Pivi Pro' touchscreen infotainment system that offers support for the latest connectivity options and can receive over-the-air updates.
The facelifted F-Pace is offered in six engine options including three mild-hybrid diesel motors, one mild-hybrid petrol unit that is available in two states of tune, and an all-new plug-in hybrid powertrain.
The plug-in variant packs a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 143hp electric motor. The setup comes mated to a 17.1kWh battery pack and produces 404hp/640Nm.
The Jaguar F-Pace will go on sale in international markets later this year and is expected to arrive in India in 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it is likely to carry some premium over the outgoing model that starts at Rs. 66.07 lakh.
