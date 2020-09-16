South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled its much-anticipated fourth-generation Tucson SUV. The vehicle has a radically refreshed design, gets a host of new technologies, and is being offered with a choice of petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrains. Further, it now comes in a long-wheelbase version as well. However, the car is expected to make its way to India in 2021. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Hyundai Tucson: At a glance

The Tucson follows the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language, complemented by a 'parametric dynamics' style. It gets a parametric grille with embedded half-mirror-type LED DRLs. They are visible only when they are turned on. Meanwhile, projector headlamps are mounted in the front bumper. It also has flared wheel arches and 17/18/19-inch alloy wheels. On the rear, there is a faux diffuser and twin-chrome exhausts.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Tucson has a 5-seater cabin with a wraparound dashboard, panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, air purifier, automatic climate control, and a Bose sound system. The SUV packs a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with BlueLink support, and a wireless smartphone charger. Airbags, 360-degree cameras, and a digital key for unlocking the car with a smartphone are also present.

Engine Power and performance

The new Tucson is available with four powertrain options. First is a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbo-petrol making 180hp/265Nm, next comes a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol generating 190hp/247Nm, and there is a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel creating 186hp/417Nm. The hybrid mill mates the turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 230hp/350Nm. The engines come paired to a 7-speed DCT/8-speed automatic gearbox and HTRAC all-wheel-drive system.

Pricing What about the pricing?