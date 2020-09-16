Last updated on Sep 16, 2020, 07:39 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled its much-anticipated fourth-generation Tucson SUV.
The vehicle has a radically refreshed design, gets a host of new technologies, and is being offered with a choice of petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrains. Further, it now comes in a long-wheelbase version as well.
However, the car is expected to make its way to India in 2021.
Here are more details.
The Tucson follows the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language, complemented by a 'parametric dynamics' style.
It gets a parametric grille with embedded half-mirror-type LED DRLs. They are visible only when they are turned on.
Meanwhile, projector headlamps are mounted in the front bumper. It also has flared wheel arches and 17/18/19-inch alloy wheels.
On the rear, there is a faux diffuser and twin-chrome exhausts.
The Tucson has a 5-seater cabin with a wraparound dashboard, panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, air purifier, automatic climate control, and a Bose sound system.
The SUV packs a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with BlueLink support, and a wireless smartphone charger.
Airbags, 360-degree cameras, and a digital key for unlocking the car with a smartphone are also present.
The new Tucson is available with four powertrain options.
First is a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbo-petrol making 180hp/265Nm, next comes a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol generating 190hp/247Nm, and there is a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel creating 186hp/417Nm.
The hybrid mill mates the turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 230hp/350Nm.
The engines come paired to a 7-speed DCT/8-speed automatic gearbox and HTRAC all-wheel-drive system.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should carry a significant premium over the current-generation model which is priced upwards of Rs. 22.3 lakh.
Once unveiled, it will go against rivals like the facelifted Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, and Volkswagen Tiguan.
