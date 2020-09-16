Mercedes-Benz has announced a price-hike of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on the C-Class, E-Class, and GLC models in India. The new prices will be effective from October 1.

The company has revealed that the prices will be hiked by up to 2% or ranging from Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh, depending on the model and trim.

Here are more details.