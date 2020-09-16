Last updated on Sep 16, 2020, 07:55 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Mercedes-Benz has announced a price-hike of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on the C-Class, E-Class, and GLC models in India. The new prices will be effective from October 1.
The company has revealed that the prices will be hiked by up to 2% or ranging from Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh, depending on the model and trim.
Here are more details.
According to Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, the price-hike is due to the "weakening of the currency since the beginning of the year" and a "sharp increase in the input costs."
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class flaunts a sloping roof design with a chrome grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and appealing contour lines.
The sedan has a 5-seater cabin with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, six airbags and a rear camera with parking sensors.
It is powered by a 2-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and generates 201hp/280Nm.
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class features a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights and tail lamps, blacked-out ORVMs with turn indicators, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
It offers a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated leather seats, seven airbags, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
Under the hood, the executive sedan packs a 2-liter petrol engine that generates 194hp/300Nm.
The Mercedez-Benz GLC comes with true SUV-like proportions, bearing a chrome finished grille, LED headlamps, silvered skid plates, and sporty alloy wheels.
It has a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, seven airbags, and a 10.25-inch floating infotainment screen with support for voice assistant.
The SUV packs a 2-liter petrol engine that produces 197hp/320Nm and comes paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.
