Last updated on Sep 17, 2020, 12:58 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Italian automaker Bimota will unveil its Tesi H2 model in October this year, and has started accepting bookings for it.
In the latest development, the company has revealed the specifications of the upcoming motorcycle. It will sport an aggressive look, draw power from a 998cc four-cylinder engine, and weigh 207kg.
Moreover, details pertaining to the pricing have also been disclosed.
The Bimota Tesi H2 will offer an eye-catching semi-faired look, featuring a sloping muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, upswept dual exhaust pipes, a split headlamp setup, and a raised windshield.
The sports bike will get a semi-TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and blacked-out designer alloy wheels.
It will be available in two colors- Bimota livery, and all-black version.
The Bimota Tesi H2 will be powered by a Kawasaki-sourced supercharged 998cc four-cylinder engine. The mill makes 238.6hp of maximum power at 11,500rpm and 141Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm. The motor should come paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bimota Tesi H2 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with nine-stage traction control, a quick-shifter, and Bosch IMU.
Meanwhile, suspension duties will be handled by a hub-center steering unit made of aluminum on the front side and Ohlins' TTX shockers with remote preload adjustment on the rear end.
Bimota will just manufacture 250 units of the Tesi H2 motorbike, and its pre-bookings are now open. As for the pocket-pinch, the premium motorcycle will carry a tag of €64,000 (roughly Rs. 55.61 lakh, excluding import duty and taxes).
