Last updated on Sep 17, 2020, 01:24 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
US automaker Ford is expected to unveil its Endeavour Sport SUV in India this month.
In the latest development, certain dealerships of the company have started accepting pre-bookings for the vehicle, on payment of a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh.
Ford has also put up a teaser of the upcoming four-wheeler on its social media handles, indicating at the car's imminent launch.
Black is all about power, strength, elegance, sophistication and authority. And all this could be on your side. #Comingsoon #MeetTheOtherSideOfYou pic.twitter.com/cjCTG3uBh2— Ford India (@FordIndia) September 16, 2020
The Ford Endeavour Sport will bear a sporty look, featuring a blacked-out honeycomb grille, new bumpers, a muscular bonnet, 'Sport' badging on the rear doors & tailgate, and LED projector headlights with LED DRLs.
On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer alloy wheels.
It should have a length of 4,903mm, and a wheelbase of 2,850mm.
The Ford Endeavour Sport will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine that will come paired to a 10-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates 168hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque.
Ford Endeavour Sport will have a 7-seater dual-tone cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a blacked-out multifunctional power steering wheel.
There will be multiple airbags, and a rear parking camera with auto park assist, for passengers' safety.
The SUV will pack an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Ford's SYNC3, and FordPass connected car technology.
Pricing and availability details of the Ford Endeavour Sport in India are not available yet. However, it should carry a premium over the standard model which falls in the Rs. 29.99-34.45 lakh price-bracket. Once launched, it will take on the limited-run Toyota Fortuner TRD SUV.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.