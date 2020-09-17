US automaker Ford is expected to unveil its Endeavour Sport SUV in India this month. In the latest development, certain dealerships of the company have started accepting pre-bookings for the vehicle, on payment of a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. Ford has also put up a teaser of the upcoming four-wheeler on its social media handles, indicating at the car's imminent launch.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser

Black is all about power, strength, elegance, sophistication and authority. And all this could be on your side. #Comingsoon #MeetTheOtherSideOfYou pic.twitter.com/cjCTG3uBh2 — Ford India (@FordIndia) September 16, 2020

Ford Endeavour Sport: At a glance

The Ford Endeavour Sport will bear a sporty look, featuring a blacked-out honeycomb grille, new bumpers, a muscular bonnet, 'Sport' badging on the rear doors & tailgate, and LED projector headlights with LED DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer alloy wheels. It should have a length of 4,903mm, and a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

Information Power and performance

The Ford Endeavour Sport will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine that will come paired to a 10-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates 168hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Ford Endeavour Sport will have a 7-seater dual-tone cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a blacked-out multifunctional power steering wheel. There will be multiple airbags, and a rear parking camera with auto park assist, for passengers' safety. The SUV will pack an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Ford's SYNC3, and FordPass connected car technology.

Information What about the pricing?