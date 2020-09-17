Skoda has finally launched the much-anticipated automatic model of its Rapid TSI sedan in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle is offered in five variants and draws power from a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It delivers an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-rated mileage of 16.24 km/liter. Meanwhile, its deliveries will begin from tomorrow.

Exteriors Skoda Rapid TSI (automatic): At a glance

The Skoda Rapid TSI (automatic) has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a long trapezoidal air dam. On the sides, the compact sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, body-colored door handles, and designer 16-inch alloy wheels. Further, the premium vehicle gets LED DRLs and fog lamps for lighting.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Skoda Rapid TSI (automatic) has a 5-seater cabin, with a height-adjustable driver's seat, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic climate control, and a telescopic steering wheel with cruise control. The sedan packs an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror Link. For safety, there are dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert and a reverse camera.

Engine Power and performance

The Skoda Rapid TSI (automatic) draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 108hp and a peak torque of 175Nm. The transmission duties on the sedan are handled by a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Notably, the premium four-wheeler offers an ARAI-rated fuel-efficiency of 16.24km/liter. In comparison, the manual variant delivers a mileage of 18.97km/liter.

Information What about the pricing?