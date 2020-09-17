Last updated on Sep 17, 2020, 02:12 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Skoda has finally launched the much-anticipated automatic model of its Rapid TSI sedan in India.
As for the highlights, the vehicle is offered in five variants and draws power from a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It delivers an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-rated mileage of 16.24 km/liter.
Meanwhile, its deliveries will begin from tomorrow.
The Skoda Rapid TSI (automatic) has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a long trapezoidal air dam.
On the sides, the compact sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, body-colored door handles, and designer 16-inch alloy wheels.
Further, the premium vehicle gets LED DRLs and fog lamps for lighting.
The Skoda Rapid TSI (automatic) has a 5-seater cabin, with a height-adjustable driver's seat, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic climate control, and a telescopic steering wheel with cruise control.
The sedan packs an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror Link.
For safety, there are dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert and a reverse camera.
The Skoda Rapid TSI (automatic) draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 108hp and a peak torque of 175Nm. The transmission duties on the sedan are handled by a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.
Notably, the premium four-wheeler offers an ARAI-rated fuel-efficiency of 16.24km/liter. In comparison, the manual variant delivers a mileage of 18.97km/liter.
In India, the Skoda Rapid TSI (automatic) begins at Rs. 9.49 lakh for the base-end Rider Plus model and goes up to Rs. 13.29 lakh for the top-spec Monte Carlo trim. At this price-point, it takes on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City.
