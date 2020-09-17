Italian automaker Ferrari has unveiled the Portofino M as the company's first model to be revealed after the closure of the company's factory due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the highlights, the car packs a 3.9-liter V8 engine that delivers a maximum power of 620hp and boasts features like 'zero turbo lag', Variable Boost Management, and Side Slip Control (SSC). Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Ferrari Portofino M: At a glance

The Ferrari Portofino M has an aggressive look, featuring an aluminum slat grille, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, and boomerang-shaped headlamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by body-colored door handles and ORVMs, sharp-looking contour lines, and a 5-spoke designer alloy wheels. The rear section features a new diffuser, quad exhaust tips, a streamlined bumper, and rounded headlamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The interiors of the Ferrari Portofino M are identical to the standard Portofino, featuring a luxurious dual-tone two-seater cabin, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument console, and circular AC vents with chrome surrounds. The car also sports a centrally-mounted 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it provides multiple airbags and a tire pressure monitor.

Engine Power and performance

The Ferrari Portofino M draws power from a 3.9-liter V8 engine that we have already seen on the 488 Pista. The motor makes 620hp of maximum power and comes mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The sports car also gets Variable Boost Management function that intelligently adjusts torque delivery and a Side Slip Control (SSC) vehicle dynamics control system among other electronic features.

Information What about the pricing?