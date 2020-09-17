In a proud moment for the TVS Motor Company, it has sold a whopping three lakh units of its BS6-compliant Radeon commuter bike since its debut in August 2018. To celebrate the occasion, the automaker has announced two new colors for the bike, namely Regal Blue and Chrome Purple. A new 'Dhaakad' campaign to highlight the two-wheeler's mileage and performance has also been launched.

Design Here's recalling the TVS Radeon

The TVS Radeon sits on a single-cradle tubular frame and offers a minimalistic look, featuring a headlamp cluster with chrome bezels, a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, rounded mirrors, and a silvered exhaust pipe. The motorbike packs an analog instrument console, a halogen headlight, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The drum and disc brake variants have a kerb weight of 116kg and 118kg, respectively.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the TVS Radeon is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It also gets a synchronized braking system for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorcycle are managed by telescopic forks on the front side, and 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Power Power and performance

The TVS Radeon draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with ET-Fi technology, which improves mileage, and performance. The mill generates 8.08hp of maximum power at 7,350rpm, and a peak torque of 8.7Nm at 4,500rpm. It comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. According to the company, the two-wheeler delivers a mileage figure of 79.3km/liter.

Information What about the pricing?