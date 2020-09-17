Kawasaki has announced a Lime Green color variant for its Ninja 650 motorcycle in India. The new model is almost the same as the regular version adorned in a Lime Ebony Green color, but it sports attractive graphics like red stripes and hints of white on the bottom of the fairing. It has an all-LED lighting setup and a BS6-compliant 649cc engine.

Design Kawasaki Ninja 650: At a glance

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 has a sporty fully-faired look, featuring a sloping muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, wide handlebars, a split headlamp setup, and a raised windshield. It packs a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It now comes in three colors- Pearl Flat Stardust White, Lime Ebony Green, and Lime Green.

Information Power and performance

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, fuel-injected, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which makes 66.4hp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired to a manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?