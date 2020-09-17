Last updated on Sep 17, 2020, 07:32 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Kawasaki has announced a Lime Green color variant for its Ninja 650 motorcycle in India.
The new model is almost the same as the regular version adorned in a Lime Ebony Green color, but it sports attractive graphics like red stripes and hints of white on the bottom of the fairing.
It has an all-LED lighting setup and a BS6-compliant 649cc engine.
The Kawasaki Ninja 650 has a sporty fully-faired look, featuring a sloping muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, wide handlebars, a split headlamp setup, and a raised windshield.
It packs a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
It now comes in three colors- Pearl Flat Stardust White, Lime Ebony Green, and Lime Green.
The Kawasaki Ninja 650 draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, fuel-injected, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which makes 66.4hp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired to a manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The Lime Green color variant of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is priced at Rs. 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which is the same as the other color options. As this price-point, the motorbike rivals the BS6-compliant Honda CBR650R.
