Ducati will launch its BS6-compliant Scrambler 1100 Pro motorbike in India on September 22. It had made its global debut in January and is an updated version of the standard model, featuring an 'Ocean Drive' color scheme, refreshed twin exhaust pipes, and fresh livery. Notably, the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro is also expected to debut on the same day. Here's our roundup.

Design Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro, Sport Pro: At a glance

Both the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro will offer a naked-sporty look, featuring a flat-type seat, sloping fuel tank, and dual exhausts. The bikes will pack a halogen headlight and a digital instrument console. Meanwhile, the Sport Pro variant will be differentiated by lower handlebars, cafe racer style bar-end mirrors, and matte black body paint with a '1100' logo.

Information Power and performance

Both the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1,079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill makes 83.5hp of maximum power at 7,250rpm and 90.5Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with traction control, and cornering ABS. They will also get three riding modes- Active, Journey, and City. Suspension duties on the former will be taken care of by a Marzocchi front fork and Kayaba mono-shock unit, while the latter will get a premium Öhlins setup.

Information What about the pricing?