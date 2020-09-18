Japanese automaker Suzuki has revealed its much-anticipated Swace estate. It is the company's second model to be launched as part of its global strategic alliance with Toyota. As for the highlights, the car is based on the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports and packs a 1.8-liter hybrid powertrain that can run solely on electricity. However, the four-wheeler will not be launched in India.

Exteriors Suzuki Swace: At a glance

The Suzuki Swace is almost identical to the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, barring a few distinguishing design elements such as a hexagonal front grille, and a new front bumper. It has a sloping roofline, angular headlights, and a sculpted bonnet. On the sides, it is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and refreshed designer alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Suzuki Swace has a spacious cabin with a luggage space of 596-liters, heated front seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a 'Suzuki' badged steering wheel. The estate packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also a wireless smartphone charger. All standard safety features including multiple airbags are also present.

Engine Power and performance

The Suzuki Swace draws power from a 1.8-liter hybrid powertrain (also found in the Corolla). It is mated to a four-cylinder petrol engine making 96hp, and a 71hp electric motor. Its combined power figures are unknown. Further, the powertrain is paired to a CVT automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 11.1 seconds and offers a top-speed of 180km/h.

Information What about the pricing?