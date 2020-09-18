In an attempt to boost sales this September, Renault has announced a host of deals and discounts on its Triber, Duster, and KWID models. As part of a special sale, the company is offering benefits of up to Rs. 92,000 along with eye-catching offers such as a special financing scheme at 6.99% interest rate, and no EMI for the first four months.

Special discounts A detailed look at the offers and benefits

KWID is being offered with benefits worth up to Rs. 44,000; Triber with benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 9,000. And, Duster is sold with discounts of up to Rs. 92,000. North and Central zone customers can also win vouchers worth Rs. 25,000, while those in Maharashtra, Gujarat will get assured gifts on test drives.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 2.94 lakh

Renault KWID flaunts a cascading grille, silver-finished wheels, and LED headlamps with DRLs. The hatchback packs a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags. The car draws power from a BS6-compliant 999cc petrol engine that generates 67hp of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a five-speed AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Car #2 Renault Triber: Price starts at Rs. 5 lakh

The Renault Triber sports a chrome-finished grille, designer alloy wheels, and projector headlights with LED DRLs. The SUV has a seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and four airbags. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that comes mated to a five-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The mill makes 72hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque.

Car #3 Renault Duster: Priced upwards of Rs. 8.5 lakh