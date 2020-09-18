Last updated on Sep 18, 2020, 02:57 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
South Korean automaker Kia has launched its much-anticipated Sonet compact SUV in India.
As for the highlights, the car is available in six variants, comes with a host of technologies, safety features, and draws power from BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.
When it comes to pricing, the four-wheeler sports a tag of Rs. 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here are more details.
The Kia Sonet features the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille with 3D stepwell geometric mesh, a clamshell bonnet, a wide air vent, and a silver-finished faux skid plate.
The compact SUV gets swept-back LED headlights with 'heartbeat' DRLs, LED tail lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, silvered roof rails, and twin faux exhaust pipes.
As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm.
The Kia Sonet has a 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, Bose audio system, an air purifier, and a wireless smartphone charger.
It packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's UVO connected car technology, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
For safety, the car offers six airbags, front parking sensors, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.
The Sonet is available in four BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.5-liter WGT diesel, and a 1.5-liter VGT diesel.
The naturally-aspirated petrol mill makes 82hp/115Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol motor develops 118hp/172Nm. The diesel mill generates 99hp/240Nm (WGT) and 113hp/250Nm (VGT).
Transmission choices on the compact SUV include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual/automatic, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
In India, the petrol models of the Kia Sonet fall in the Rs. 6.71-8.45 lakh price-bracket. Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol variants are priced between Rs. 9.49 lakh and Rs. 11.99 lakh. Finally, the diesel trims sport a price-figure upwards of Rs. 8.05 lakh, and go up to Rs. 11.99 lakh.
At this price-point, it takes on Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and Ford EcoSport.
