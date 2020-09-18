South Korean automaker Kia has launched its much-anticipated Sonet compact SUV in India. As for the highlights, the car is available in six variants, comes with a host of technologies, safety features, and draws power from BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. When it comes to pricing, the four-wheeler sports a tag of Rs. 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are more details.

Exteriors Kia Sonet: At a glance

The Kia Sonet features the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille with 3D stepwell geometric mesh, a clamshell bonnet, a wide air vent, and a silver-finished faux skid plate. The compact SUV gets swept-back LED headlights with 'heartbeat' DRLs, LED tail lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, silvered roof rails, and twin faux exhaust pipes. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Kia Sonet has a 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, Bose audio system, an air purifier, and a wireless smartphone charger. It packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's UVO connected car technology, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. For safety, the car offers six airbags, front parking sensors, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

Engine Power and performance

The Sonet is available in four BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.5-liter WGT diesel, and a 1.5-liter VGT diesel. The naturally-aspirated petrol mill makes 82hp/115Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol motor develops 118hp/172Nm. The diesel mill generates 99hp/240Nm (WGT) and 113hp/250Nm (VGT). Transmission choices on the compact SUV include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual/automatic, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Pricing What about the pricing?