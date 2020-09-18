In a digital roundtable following the launch of Rapid TSI (automatic) sedan in India, Zac Hollis, Director- Sales, Service, and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, announced that the BS6-compliant Kodiaq SUV will make its debut on our shores in early-2021. As for the highlights, the car will have a sporty look, come in two trims, and draw power from a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine.

Exteriors 2021 Skoda Kodiaq: At a glance

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will have an eyecatching design, featuring a slightly-sloping roofline, a black vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a long air dam, silvered skid plates, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by silver-colored roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine, also seen on the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace. The mill generates a maximum power of 187hp and 320Nm peak torque. Meanwhile, transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq. However, it is expected to have a spacious cabin with automatic climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel. All standard safety features including multiple airbags are likely to be retained. The SUV should also pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information What about the pricing?