Last updated on Sep 18, 2020, 05:14 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In a digital roundtable following the launch of Rapid TSI (automatic) sedan in India, Zac Hollis, Director- Sales, Service, and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, announced that the BS6-compliant Kodiaq SUV will make its debut on our shores in early-2021.
As for the highlights, the car will have a sporty look, come in two trims, and draw power from a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine.
The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will have an eyecatching design, featuring a slightly-sloping roofline, a black vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a long air dam, silvered skid plates, and sleek headlamps.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by silver-colored roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine, also seen on the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace. The mill generates a maximum power of 187hp and 320Nm peak torque. Meanwhile, transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.
Not much is known about the interiors of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq. However, it is expected to have a spacious cabin with automatic climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
All standard safety features including multiple airbags are likely to be retained.
The SUV should also pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq in India will be announced at the time of launch. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model, which is priced upwards of Rs. 32.99 lakh.
